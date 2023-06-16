UrduPoint.com

Court Testifies IO In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Court testifies IO in murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday testified the investigation officer against accused allegedly involved in killing his daughter and throwing the body at a metro station.

Additional Session Judge Adnan Rasool heard the said murder case. Investigation Officer Fakhar Abbas, recording his statement, said that the police had recovered the body of the victim girl Saliha Fatima in November 2021 from under construction G-II Metro Station.

He said that he took the samples of the dead body along with other officers at crime scene and shifted the body to PIMS for autopsy.

He said that the deceased girl was 11 to 12 year old.

The investigation officer informed the court that the father of the victim girl Muhammad Wajid came to the police station after some days and identified the body in PIMS.

He said that he felt doubts due to the contradiction in statements of the accused and police took him to Lahore Lab for DNA matching.

He said that accused Wajid had been seen visiting Golra Sharif at midnight 1:00am after the incident as per the CCTV footage.

After few days, the accused came to the police station along with his brothers and confessed for murdering his own daughter.

He said that the accused was also seen with his daughter near G-II signal around 11:00pm in CCTV footage. The accused confessed to kill his daughter by strangling.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case after recording the statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Dead Murder Police Police Station Metro Adnan Rasool November From Court

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

41 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

56 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

56 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.