Court testifies IO in murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday testified the investigation officer against accused allegedly involved in killing his daughter and throwing the body at a metro station.

Additional Session Judge Adnan Rasool heard the said murder case. Investigation Officer Fakhar Abbas, recording his statement, said that the police had recovered the body of the victim girl Saliha Fatima in November 2021 from under construction G-II Metro Station.

He said that he took the samples of the dead body along with other officers at crime scene and shifted the body to PIMS for autopsy.

He said that the deceased girl was 11 to 12 year old.

The investigation officer informed the court that the father of the victim girl Muhammad Wajid came to the police station after some days and identified the body in PIMS.

He said that he felt doubts due to the contradiction in statements of the accused and police took him to Lahore Lab for DNA matching.

He said that accused Wajid had been seen visiting Golra Sharif at midnight 1:00am after the incident as per the CCTV footage.

After few days, the accused came to the police station along with his brothers and confessed for murdering his own daughter.

He said that the accused was also seen with his daughter near G-II signal around 11:00pm in CCTV footage. The accused confessed to kill his daughter by strangling.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case after recording the statement.