COVID-19 Claims 6 More Patients, Infects 952 Others

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 952 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as six more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,599 and 952 new cases emerged when 16,938 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,599 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 16,938 samples were tested which detected 952 cases that constituted 5.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,566,325 tests have been conducted against which 278,544 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.2 percent or 262,296 patients have recovered, including 158 overnight. The prevalence of corona virus is 9.64% in Karachi, 16.74% in Hyderabad and 3.01% in other districts of the province.

The CM said that currently 11,649 patients were under treatment, of them 11,101 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 539 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 507 patients was stated to be critical, including 47 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 952 new cases, 346 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad 231, East Karachi 175, South Karachi 80, Sukkur 73, Central Karachi 55. Larkano 38, Kashmor 36, Matiari 28, Shikarpur & Jacobabad 24 each, Malir 21, Naushero Feroze 16, Khairpur, Nawabshah & Ghotki 15 each, West Karachi 13, Tando Allahyar 12, Qamber–Shahdadkot & Sanghar 11 each, Dadu 10, Umarkot 7, Badin & Jamshoro 6 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 5, Mirpurkhas 4 and Korangi 5 new cases reported.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

