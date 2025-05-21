CPO visits Sarafa Bazaar, reviews security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani visited Sarafa Bazaar and reviewed security arrangements on Wednesday.

CPO was warmly welcomed by the Sarafa Jewelers Association. He was accompanied by SP Rawal and SDPO Waris Khan.

Khalid Hamdani thanked the association for highlighting local issues and said that steps are already being taken to resolve traffic problems in Sarafa Bazaar. “We are working to make the market more accessible and comfortable for citizens, especially families,” he said.

He also acknowledged the historical significance of Sarafa Bazaar, Purana Qila and urdu Bazaar.

The CPO mentioned that a plan of action has been prepared to deal with the presence of drug addicts in some areas of Waris Khan and Bani.

Meanwhile, President of the Sarafa Jewelers Association, Sheikh Asif Idrees, along with other office bearers, praised the Rawalpindi Police for their efforts in combating crimes and especially addressing the business community concerns.

The association particularly lauded the police's strong campaign against drugs, calling it a vital step for protecting the younger generation.