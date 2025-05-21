CPO Visits Sarafa Bazaar, Reviews Security Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:51 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani visited Sarafa Bazaar and reviewed security arrangements on Wednesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani visited Sarafa Bazaar and reviewed security arrangements on Wednesday.
CPO was warmly welcomed by the Sarafa Jewelers Association. He was accompanied by SP Rawal and SDPO Waris Khan.
Khalid Hamdani thanked the association for highlighting local issues and said that steps are already being taken to resolve traffic problems in Sarafa Bazaar. “We are working to make the market more accessible and comfortable for citizens, especially families,” he said.
He also acknowledged the historical significance of Sarafa Bazaar, Purana Qila and urdu Bazaar.
The CPO mentioned that a plan of action has been prepared to deal with the presence of drug addicts in some areas of Waris Khan and Bani.
Meanwhile, President of the Sarafa Jewelers Association, Sheikh Asif Idrees, along with other office bearers, praised the Rawalpindi Police for their efforts in combating crimes and especially addressing the business community concerns.
The association particularly lauded the police's strong campaign against drugs, calling it a vital step for protecting the younger generation.
Recent Stories
Zahida Baloch for timely completion work of ongoing development projects
Projects of UNDP in transforming Balochistan's people lives commendable: Balochi ..
RPO reviews police stations performance during visit
PESS felicitates Field Marshal Asim Munir on promotion
Crackdown on Illegal Petrol Agencies Intensifies in Haripur
Supreme Court disposed of 238 Death Sentence Cases
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry warns India's Hin ..
CPO visits Sarafa Bazaar, reviews security arrangements
KMC launches crackdown on municipal law violations
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan calls for equal rights fo ..
Social media addiction threatens traditional Sports in KP
Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum Valley Pakistan” initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zahida Baloch for timely completion work of ongoing development projects7 minutes ago
-
Projects of UNDP in transforming Balochistan's people lives commendable: Balochistan Governor Jaffar ..7 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews police stations performance during visit7 minutes ago
-
PESS felicitates Field Marshal Asim Munir on promotion7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Illegal Petrol Agencies Intensifies in Haripur8 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court disposed of 238 Death Sentence Cases2 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Sarafa Bazaar, reviews security arrangements2 minutes ago
-
KMC launches crackdown on municipal law violations3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan calls for equal rights for minorities3 minutes ago
-
Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize adaptive social protection54 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder case after swift operation11 minutes ago
-
CPO conducts Open Courts to deliver swift justice to citizens11 minutes ago