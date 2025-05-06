CPSP Inaugurates Regional Centre Larkana, Holds Fellows Moot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:19 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) inaugurated the its first-floor construction and ground-floor renvoation on Tuesday. With A Fellows Moot at Schahal Banquet Larkana attended by CPSP Council members.
CPSP President Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz & Presidential Pride of Performance) led the event, joined by: Prof. Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice-President; Prof. Ambreen Afzal, Vice-President; Prof. Aamer Zaman Khan; Prof. Ghulam Mujtaba; Prof. Waqar Alam Jan; Prof. Jehangir Khan; Prof. Abbas Memon; Prof. Mazhar Ishaq; Prof. Abdullah El Muttaqi; Prof. Hakim Ali Abro, Councilor and Event Host
Also present were Prof. Sher Mohammad Shaikh, Regional Director, and Prof. Amanullah Abbasi, Controller of Examinations (Larkana Region).
During the Moot, CPSP President Prof.
Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted CPSP’s growth, recent partnership MoU Signed with Arabian Gulf University (AGU), on academic collaboration. He also announced a major expansion plan for the CPSP Regional Centre Larkana Construction of a mosque, guesthouse, dining area, parking, and garden backed by a blank cheque to demonstrate CPSP’s commitment.
The announcement drew strong applause, fellows says that this is a big achivment for the interior Sindh postgraduates as well as fcps family.
Prof. Hakim Ali Abro, Councilor and Event Host, thanked all guests and reaffirming CPSP’s dedication to academic excellence.
Later, the CPSP delegation visited Chandka Medical College Larkana, where Principal Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro briefed them about the college; Vice Principal Dr. Fauzia Chandio was also present on the occasion.
