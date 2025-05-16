Crackdown Against Counterfeit Medicines Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a decisive move to combat the growing threat of counterfeit and substandard medicines, the federal and provincial health authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown set to commence on May 19.
The announcement was made during a high-level Inter-Provincial Health Ministers’ Conference chaired by Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal.
The meeting, attended by provincial health ministers including Punjab’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sindh’s Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and the Health Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, brought together key stakeholders including the Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and senior officials from regulatory and enforcement bodies.
According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, the conference reviewed ongoing measures and concluded with a strong reaffirmation of federal and provincial cooperation to protect public health and eliminate fake medicines from the market.
In line with Prime Minister directives, Minister Kamal announced the revival of the National Task Force 2025, calling it a “national responsibility” and emphasizing that counterfeit medicines represent “not just a regulatory issue, but a national emergency.
”
Starting May 19, extensive inspections and enforcement operations will be carried out across pharmaceutical factories, distribution networks, and retail markets.
Surprise raids and targeted actions will be conducted in collaboration with Customs, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other relevant bodies.
Kamal assured the public that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
To empower citizens, DRAP will launch a new mobile application that allows users to verify medicines through barcode scanning, report suspected counterfeit products, and receive alerts about drug shortages or adverse reactions.
“This is a defining moment,” said Kamal. “We are not only enforcing the law, but also equipping every individual to become a guardian of their own health.”
The Minister described the campaign as a national movement involving government bodies, the private sector, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, and the general public.
“We are building a system where every medicine, whether in a home, clinic, or hospital, is trustworthy,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK commemorates 'Thanksgiving Day', marking jubilation over 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos'6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against counterfeit medicines launched6 minutes ago
-
KU observers Youm e Tashakkur6 minutes ago
-
Accused gets death penalty in student molestation case16 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to Upper Hazara Division as temperatures soar across the country16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani community in UK celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
Murderer convicted, gets life imprisonment16 minutes ago
-
Policy workshop highlights urgent need for sustainable fisheries growth in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
DPM, UK FS discuss matters of bilateral, regional interest36 minutes ago
-
PMYP delegation visits University of Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants36 minutes ago
-
Tehsil managers of SWMC in Piplan, Sahiwal removed36 minutes ago