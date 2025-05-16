Crackdown against counterfeit medicines launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a decisive move to combat the growing threat of counterfeit and substandard medicines, the federal and provincial health authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown set to commence on May 19.

The announcement was made during a high-level Inter-Provincial Health Ministers’ Conference chaired by Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal.

The meeting, attended by provincial health ministers including Punjab’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sindh’s Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and the Health Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, brought together key stakeholders including the Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and senior officials from regulatory and enforcement bodies.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, the conference reviewed ongoing measures and concluded with a strong reaffirmation of federal and provincial cooperation to protect public health and eliminate fake medicines from the market.

In line with Prime Minister directives, Minister Kamal announced the revival of the National Task Force 2025, calling it a “national responsibility” and emphasizing that counterfeit medicines represent “not just a regulatory issue, but a national emergency.

”

Starting May 19, extensive inspections and enforcement operations will be carried out across pharmaceutical factories, distribution networks, and retail markets.

Surprise raids and targeted actions will be conducted in collaboration with Customs, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other relevant bodies.

Kamal assured the public that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

To empower citizens, DRAP will launch a new mobile application that allows users to verify medicines through barcode scanning, report suspected counterfeit products, and receive alerts about drug shortages or adverse reactions.

“This is a defining moment,” said Kamal. “We are not only enforcing the law, but also equipping every individual to become a guardian of their own health.”

The Minister described the campaign as a national movement involving government bodies, the private sector, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, and the general public.

“We are building a system where every medicine, whether in a home, clinic, or hospital, is trustworthy,” he concluded.