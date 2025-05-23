Open Menu

Crackdown Launched On Overloading In Public Transport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Crackdown launched on overloading in public transport

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) District police Tank and administration have launched crackdown on overloading in public transport and overcharging passengers by transporters.

According to a police spokesman, the action has been taken on public complaints regarding charging extra fares by passenger coaches operating between Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

In this regard, on the directives of DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, DSP Headquarters Anees-ul-Hasan, Assistant Commissioner Saifullah Jan, and Traffic In-charge Ismatullah Kundi conducted a surprise inspection of the coach terminal.

During the operation, it was discovered that some coaches were seating four passengers on seats meant for three, and were charging full A/C fares without actually providing air-conditioned service.

The administrative team held a detailed meeting with coach owners, drivers, and terminal management on-site, informing them about the nature of complaints and issuing a strict warning that any future violations would lead to immediate fines , challans, or impounding of vehicles.

DPO Tank appealed to the public to report any such violations directly to the police or district administration for timely action.

APP/slm

