CS inspects flour points, reviews distribution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour and visited flour points established in Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal.

He reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in Manga Mandi, Jhambar, Renala Khurd, Jinnah Stadium Okara, Sahiwal Stadium and issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.

The CS expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities at Jhambar flour point and directed the deputy commissioner Kasur to improve the arrangements immediately. He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package was to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at flour points.

He ordered that the process of provision of flour be completed in minimum time to avoid rush.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the arrangements at the flour point established at Jinnah Stadium, Okara and said that the arrangements should be improved at all points. He also issued instructions regarding keeping a complete record of distribution of flour bags. He said that more than 2.5 million flour bags had been distributed across the province so far. He said that citizens should show discipline in case of rush.