CTD Arrests Terrorists Planning Attacks On Maulana, Aimal Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM

CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a successful operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar on Friday announced the arrest of two alleged suicide bombers affiliated with Daesh Khorasan (ISIS) from the Matni area.

CTD Superintendent of Police (SP) Najam-ul-Hussain told the media persons that the apprehended terrorists were planning suicide attacks targeting key political figures.

According to SP CTD, the arrested individuals were plotting a suicide attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Furthermore, it was disclosed that the terrorists had intentions to target Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali through a suicide bombing.

The arrested suspects had reportedly visited the JUI-F’s center and investigations revealed that they had undergone training in the Paktia region of Afghanistan.

During the security operation, authorities recovered suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and propaganda material associated with Daesh. The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has successfully neutralized the weapons and explosive devices.

SP CTD Najam-ul-Hussain disclosed that the outlawed ISIS had previously been linked to targeted killings of individuals representing various schools of thought in the region six months ago.

In a related development, authorities have made progress in identifying the individual responsible for planting a bomb on the Warsak Road. SP CTD assured that the arrest of the terrorist involved in the Warsak Road bomb blast was imminent.

