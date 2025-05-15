CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

The City Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from May 17 to 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The City Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium from May 17 to 19.

According to the CTP spokesman, more than 365 wardens and officers will be duty to maintain smooth traffic flow on the city roads.

The spokesman said banners had been displayed at various places to guide citizens regarding alternative routes and parking places.

He said momentary traffic updates would be issued on FM Radio during the matches.

Murree Road, he said, would remain closed from Faizabad to Double Road Turn during the arrival and departure of teams.

The traffic coming from Islamabad would be diverted to the Expressway from Faizabad, he added.

Similarly, Traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would be diverted from Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad and 6th Road to Saidpur Road, the spokesman said.

Likewise, traffic coming from Ghausia Chowk would be diverted to Farooq Azam and Kurry roads, while Stadium Road (Double Road) would remain completely closed from both sides (9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn), he added.

Traffic coming from 9th Avenue Islamabad, he said, would enter Rawalpindi from Pandora and Pirwadhai via IJP, while traffic going to Islamabad from Double Road would enter the Capital from Faizabad via Murree Road.

The spokesman said the district administration had provided parking and shuttle service for spectators at five places.