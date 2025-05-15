CTP Issues Traffic Plan For PSL Matches At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:01 PM
The City Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from May 17 to 19
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The City Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium from May 17 to 19.
According to the CTP spokesman, more than 365 wardens and officers will be duty to maintain smooth traffic flow on the city roads.
The spokesman said banners had been displayed at various places to guide citizens regarding alternative routes and parking places.
He said momentary traffic updates would be issued on FM Radio during the matches.
Murree Road, he said, would remain closed from Faizabad to Double Road Turn during the arrival and departure of teams.
The traffic coming from Islamabad would be diverted to the Expressway from Faizabad, he added.
Similarly, Traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would be diverted from Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad and 6th Road to Saidpur Road, the spokesman said.
Likewise, traffic coming from Ghausia Chowk would be diverted to Farooq Azam and Kurry roads, while Stadium Road (Double Road) would remain completely closed from both sides (9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn), he added.
Traffic coming from 9th Avenue Islamabad, he said, would enter Rawalpindi from Pandora and Pirwadhai via IJP, while traffic going to Islamabad from Double Road would enter the Capital from Faizabad via Murree Road.
The spokesman said the district administration had provided parking and shuttle service for spectators at five places.
Recent Stories
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang
IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 19
Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK
CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan ..
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territo ..
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary coop ..
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abb ..
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized39 seconds ago
-
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang40 seconds ago
-
IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 1942 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK43 seconds ago
-
CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium45 seconds ago
-
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan victory: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territorial integrity5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi14 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar14 minutes ago