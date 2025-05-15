Open Menu

CTP Issues Traffic Plan For PSL Matches At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:01 PM

CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

The City Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from May 17 to 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The City Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium from May 17 to 19.

According to the CTP spokesman, more than 365 wardens and officers will be duty to maintain smooth traffic flow on the city roads.

The spokesman said banners had been displayed at various places to guide citizens regarding alternative routes and parking places.

He said momentary traffic updates would be issued on FM Radio during the matches.

Murree Road, he said, would remain closed from Faizabad to Double Road Turn during the arrival and departure of teams.

The traffic coming from Islamabad would be diverted to the Expressway from Faizabad, he added.

Similarly, Traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would be diverted from Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad and 6th Road to Saidpur Road, the spokesman said.

Likewise, traffic coming from Ghausia Chowk would be diverted to Farooq Azam and Kurry roads, while Stadium Road (Double Road) would remain completely closed from both sides (9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn), he added.

Traffic coming from 9th Avenue Islamabad, he said, would enter Rawalpindi from Pandora and Pirwadhai via IJP, while traffic going to Islamabad from Double Road would enter the Capital from Faizabad via Murree Road.

The spokesman said the district administration had provided parking and shuttle service for spectators at five places.

Recent Stories

3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcot ..

3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized

39 seconds ago
 RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

40 seconds ago
 IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for ..

IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 19

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for adv ..

Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK

43 seconds ago
 CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpi ..

CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

45 seconds ago
 Modi’s political capital, myth of military domin ..

Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for ..

Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territo ..

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancin ..

Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary coop ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery ref ..

Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abb ..

5 minutes ago
 IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost polic ..

IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard

5 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of ..

IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate c ..

Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan