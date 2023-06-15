UrduPoint.com

Cyclonic Storm "Biparjoy" Lies At A Distance Of 220km South Of Karachi

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Cyclonic Storm "Biparjoy" lies at a distance of 220km South of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" over northeast Arabian Sea has moved further northeastward during the last six hours and now lies at a distance of about 220 kilometers south of Karachi, 210 km south of Thatta and 130km south of Keti Bandar.

The "Biparjoy" is likely to continue moving northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast by Thursday evening as a VSCS with packing winds of 100-120 Km per hour gusting 140 km per hour. PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

Widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 100-120Km per hour gusting 140km per hour are likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts on Thursday till June 17, under the influence of VSCS.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls & accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts on Thursday and Friday.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella & Khuzdar districts of Balochistan on Thursday and Friday. Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of three to four meters (10-13 feet) is expected at the land falling point Keti Bandar and around which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Sea conditions along the Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meters) and rough/ very rough (2 meters) along the Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir. Ormara and surroundings).

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17. All authorities concerned are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Storm Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Alert Hyderabad Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khuzdar Malir Hub Sujawal May June All

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discus ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discuss developing parliamentary rel ..

13 minutes ago
 Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

2 hours ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

2 hours ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

2 hours ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.