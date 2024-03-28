DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 during FBISE annual SSC examination 2024

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, has imposed Section 144 during the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2024 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, has imposed Section 144 during the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2024 in Abbottabad.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad, the ban has been imposed in the vicinity of several examination centers including FG Boys Public High School Abbottabad Cantt., Army Burnhall College for Boys and Girls, Abbottabad Cantt., Army Public School and College, PMA Kakul, Army Public School Near FF Center, Abbottabad Cantt., and FG Fizaia Public School, PAF Base Kalabagh Cantt.

The Deputy Commissioner has exercised his authority to prohibit gatherings of people within a 200-meter radius around examination centers from March 26 to April 27. Violations of this order will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.