DC Abbottabad Imposes Section 144 During FBISE Annual SSC Examination 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, has imposed Section 144 during the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2024 in Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, has imposed Section 144 during the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2024 in Abbottabad.
According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad, the ban has been imposed in the vicinity of several examination centers including FG Boys Public High School Abbottabad Cantt., Army Burnhall College for Boys and Girls, Abbottabad Cantt., Army Public School and College, PMA Kakul, Army Public School Near FF Center, Abbottabad Cantt., and FG Fizaia Public School, PAF Base Kalabagh Cantt.
The Deputy Commissioner has exercised his authority to prohibit gatherings of people within a 200-meter radius around examination centers from March 26 to April 27. Violations of this order will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Recent Stories
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director
Football: Italian Serie A table
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad
Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined31 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again31 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri31 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP36 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad36 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles36 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival36 minutes ago
-
CDC organizes awareness walk, seminar to mark World TB Day42 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress made for Gwadar Safe City project42 minutes ago
-
Senior minister holds meeting with environment expert47 minutes ago
-
Directorates for special education, women to be established soon: CM’ Advisor47 minutes ago