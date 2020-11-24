DC bans poisonous gasses emission in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory has invoked section 44, banning the poisonous gasses emission from factories, vehicles and brick kilns to control the environmental pollution in the city.

The poisonous gases, chlorofluorocarbons and other pollutants were causing not only environmental pollution but damaging the Ozone layer, which was hazardous for people's health, said a notification issued by deputy commissioner office, the other day.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said the directives were issued under an eco-friendly initiative of the Federal capital administration.

The ban has come with immediate effect that will remain in force for a period of two months, he said, adding that strict legal action would be taken against those found violating the order.

"It has been brought into the notice of the administration that certain vehicles, factories, bricks kilns, commercial establishments, individuals burning garbage, etc., are emitting poisonous gases chlorofluorocarbons and other such pollutants resulting in environmental pollution and damage to Ozone layer, and this seems hazardous for the health of public at large and a consistent cause of public nuisance, "the notification added.

