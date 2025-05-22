DC Hyderabad Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) anti-polio campaign scheduled from May 26 to June 1 was held today at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.
Addressing the meeting, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring the health and safety of polio workers during the extreme heat. He directed that workers be provided with proper guidance, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and drinking water to prevent heatstroke. He also announced the introduction of an in-house scorecard system for the first time during this campaign.
He directed that malnourished and newborn children be prioritized during the upcoming drive. Stressing community involvement, the DC called for dedicated efforts from district administration and polio teams to eliminate refusal cases and achieve 100% immunization targets with the help of community influencers.
Despite the possibility of rainfall in June, the DC expressed confidence in meeting about the campaign's goals.
He urged NGOs, religious scholars and community leaders to play an active role in raising awareness about the importance of polio drops, ensuring public confidence, and protecting future generations from this crippling disease.
Dr Waqar provided a detailed briefing on the campaign strategy and informed that along with polio drops, children would also receive Vitamin A supplements. He also highlighted measures regarding team training, logistics and provision of facilities.
Earlier in the meeting, deep sorrow was expressed over the demise of frontline polio worker Kanwal from UC-158, and prayers were offered for her. The DC acknowledged the sacrifices of polio workers, calling them the nation's true assets who dedicate their lives for the safer future of children.
At the end of the session, certificates of appreciation were distributed among polio workers who performed exceptionally in the previous campaign. The meeting was attended by officers from the police department, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, assistant commissioners from various districts, polio workers and community influencers.
Recent Stories
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations2 minutes ago
-
DC Hyderabad reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Four arrested over provision of wrong information2 minutes ago
-
India will never forget defeat in "briefest yet most effective war": PM2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 20m cash awards given to 176 UoS faculty members over research work12 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons shot dead in Rustam12 minutes ago
-
13 held for bike lifting, liquor supply, gambling12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 150kg fat, 170kg tallow, 32kg substandard ghee12 minutes ago
-
Farooq Afzal assumes charge as principal of AMC and LGH12 minutes ago
-
Labourer kills fellow in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
PM for gradual reduction, elimination in circular debt through further reforms in gas sector12 minutes ago
-
NUML celebrates Fête de la Francophonie with cultural zeal12 minutes ago