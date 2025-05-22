Open Menu

DC Hyderabad Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DC Hyderabad reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) anti-polio campaign scheduled from May 26 to June 1 was held today at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.

Addressing the meeting, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring the health and safety of polio workers during the extreme heat. He directed that workers be provided with proper guidance, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and drinking water to prevent heatstroke. He also announced the introduction of an in-house scorecard system for the first time during this campaign.

He directed that malnourished and newborn children be prioritized during the upcoming drive. Stressing community involvement, the DC called for dedicated efforts from district administration and polio teams to eliminate refusal cases and achieve 100% immunization targets with the help of community influencers.

Despite the possibility of rainfall in June, the DC expressed confidence in meeting about the campaign's goals.

He urged NGOs, religious scholars and community leaders to play an active role in raising awareness about the importance of polio drops, ensuring public confidence, and protecting future generations from this crippling disease.

Dr Waqar provided a detailed briefing on the campaign strategy and informed that along with polio drops, children would also receive Vitamin A supplements. He also highlighted measures regarding team training, logistics and provision of facilities.

Earlier in the meeting, deep sorrow was expressed over the demise of frontline polio worker Kanwal from UC-158, and prayers were offered for her. The DC acknowledged the sacrifices of polio workers, calling them the nation's true assets who dedicate their lives for the safer future of children.

At the end of the session, certificates of appreciation were distributed among polio workers who performed exceptionally in the previous campaign. The meeting was attended by officers from the police department, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, assistant commissioners from various districts, polio workers and community influencers.

Recent Stories

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total ..

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..

12 minutes ago
 Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, b ..

Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..

27 minutes ago
 Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community c ..

Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..

27 minutes ago
 AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

42 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

57 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

57 minutes ago
 Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins to ..

Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-brea ..

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

2 hours ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan