DC Hyderabad reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) anti-polio campaign scheduled from May 26 to June 1 was held today at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.

Addressing the meeting, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring the health and safety of polio workers during the extreme heat. He directed that workers be provided with proper guidance, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and drinking water to prevent heatstroke. He also announced the introduction of an in-house scorecard system for the first time during this campaign.

He directed that malnourished and newborn children be prioritized during the upcoming drive. Stressing community involvement, the DC called for dedicated efforts from district administration and polio teams to eliminate refusal cases and achieve 100% immunization targets with the help of community influencers.

Despite the possibility of rainfall in June, the DC expressed confidence in meeting about the campaign's goals.

He urged NGOs, religious scholars and community leaders to play an active role in raising awareness about the importance of polio drops, ensuring public confidence, and protecting future generations from this crippling disease.

Dr Waqar provided a detailed briefing on the campaign strategy and informed that along with polio drops, children would also receive Vitamin A supplements. He also highlighted measures regarding team training, logistics and provision of facilities.

Earlier in the meeting, deep sorrow was expressed over the demise of frontline polio worker Kanwal from UC-158, and prayers were offered for her. The DC acknowledged the sacrifices of polio workers, calling them the nation's true assets who dedicate their lives for the safer future of children.

At the end of the session, certificates of appreciation were distributed among polio workers who performed exceptionally in the previous campaign. The meeting was attended by officers from the police department, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, assistant commissioners from various districts, polio workers and community influencers.