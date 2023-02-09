UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects University Ongoing Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

DC inspects university ongoing work

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sambrial and inspected the ongoing work here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar, Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan during his visit to the university said that the total cost of the mega project was estimated at Rs 17 billion.

He added that 5.

2 billion rupees was allotted for the seven-storey academic blocks, four walls, admin block and other construction works and so far 1 billion rupees were spent.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government allocated Rs one billion for the project this financial year and funds of Rs fifty crores were released. Physical and financial progress on the project was 20%.

Meanwhile,Deputy Commissioner reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients in THQ Hospital Daska, conducted a surprise check of petrol pumps in different areas of the city and inspected the ongoing cleaning works.

Related Topics

Petrol Technology Government Of Punjab Visit Progress Sialkot Daska Sambrial (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.