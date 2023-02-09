DC inspects university ongoing work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sambrial and inspected the ongoing work here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar, Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan during his visit to the university said that the total cost of the mega project was estimated at Rs 17 billion.

He added that 5.

2 billion rupees was allotted for the seven-storey academic blocks, four walls, admin block and other construction works and so far 1 billion rupees were spent.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government allocated Rs one billion for the project this financial year and funds of Rs fifty crores were released. Physical and financial progress on the project was 20%.

Meanwhile,Deputy Commissioner reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients in THQ Hospital Daska, conducted a surprise check of petrol pumps in different areas of the city and inspected the ongoing cleaning works.