DC Kohat Pay Tribute To DIG Malik Saad Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, along with District Police Officer Kohat, visited the mausoleum of DIG Police Malik Saad Shaheed on Friday to pay tribute to his invaluable services on the occasion of Youm e Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day).

A police contingent presented a ceremonial salute, and floral wreaths were laid at the mausoleum.

On this occasion, the officials offered Fateha and paid homage to the martyr's sacrifices. Deputy Commissioner Kohat emphasized that martyrs are national heroes who laid down their lives to protect the country.

He said that Thanksgiving Day is an opportunity to remember their sacrifices and renew the resolve to carry forward their mission.

The event featured a police contingent salute, and special prayers were offered for the country's security and stability, honoring the martyrs' sacrifices.

