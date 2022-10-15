UrduPoint.com

Dengue Surges In Punjab, 496 Cases Reported On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Cases of dengue virus in the province surged on Saturday and 496 new cases were reported; however, no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 10,915 cases of dengue virus had been reported in the ongoing year so far, while 13 people died of the virus and 1,030 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 220 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province, while 96 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 67 in Gujranwala, 43 in Multan, 11 in Faisalabad, seven in Kasur, six each in Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal, five in Sheikhupura, three each in Hafizabad, Okara, Attock, and Muzaffargarh, four in Sialkot, two each in Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Narowal and Jhelum, one each in Sahiwal, Mianwali, Chakwal, Lodhran, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin and Chiniot during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue were under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 3,269 places in the province during the daily surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 446,122 indoor and 116,704 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

