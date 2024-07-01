Open Menu

Director Colleges Asked To Monitor ADP Schemes For Timely Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

A review meeting on the progress of ADP schemes and the performance of the Divisional Directorate of Colleges was held at the Higher Education Secretariat, South Punjab, under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A review meeting on the progress of ADP schemes and the performance of the Divisional Directorate of Colleges was held at the Higher education Secretariat, South Punjab, under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Secretary Ataul Haq, DPI (Colleges) South Punjab Dr Fareed Sharif Farooqi, and directors of colleges from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, and others.

The Secretary of Higher Education, instructed all directors to promptly resolve issues of associate colleges, degree colleges, and commerce colleges, and to monitor the work to ensure timely completion of schemes under the annual development programme.

Dr Naveed also directed the DPI South Punjab, led by the Special Secretary, to visit all districts to review the improvement of educational facilities and the progress of development schemes in colleges.

The Secretary was briefed on the monthly performance report of the Directorate of Colleges of all three divisions.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Progress Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

59 seconds ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

1 minute ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

1 minute ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

11 seconds ago
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

14 seconds ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

15 seconds ago
 CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli ..

CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..

17 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

40 minutes ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

39 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years ..

Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan