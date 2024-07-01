Director Colleges Asked To Monitor ADP Schemes For Timely Completion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:55 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A review meeting on the progress of ADP schemes and the performance of the Divisional Directorate of Colleges was held at the Higher education Secretariat, South Punjab, under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Secretary Ataul Haq, DPI (Colleges) South Punjab Dr Fareed Sharif Farooqi, and directors of colleges from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, and others.
The Secretary of Higher Education, instructed all directors to promptly resolve issues of associate colleges, degree colleges, and commerce colleges, and to monitor the work to ensure timely completion of schemes under the annual development programme.
Dr Naveed also directed the DPI South Punjab, led by the Special Secretary, to visit all districts to review the improvement of educational facilities and the progress of development schemes in colleges.
The Secretary was briefed on the monthly performance report of the Directorate of Colleges of all three divisions.
