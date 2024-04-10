Open Menu

Dr Al-Issa Delivers Eid Sermon At Faisal Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday delivered the Eid-ul-Fitr sermon at Faisal Mosque in the Federal capital.

Dr. Al-Issa is currently undertaking a nine-day official trip to Pakistan fostering interfaith harmony and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

During his discourse with the faithful, Dr. Al-Issa implored Muslims to hold Palestinians in their thoughts and prayers throughout the Eid festivities, underscoring the challenges faced by their brethren in Gaza.

He beseeched the Almighty to grant a favorable resolution to their adversities and to bring those accountable for acts of aggression and hubris to justice.

Additionally, Dr. Al-Issa emphasized the responsibility of Muslims to exemplify islam through their actions, citing the positive impact made by many who have demonstrated the true essence of their religion through their behavior.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said Dr. Al-Issa intended to spend Eid at an orphanage.

He said Dr. Al-Issa would sign a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Seerat-un-Nabi Museum in the federal capital, with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for April 15. This museum, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will showcase relics related to the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

Additionally, Dr. Al-Issa will be the chief guest at a prize distribution ceremony for young 'Huffaz' at the Jinnah Convention Center on April 13, said MWL Regional Director Saad Masoud M. Al Harthi.

More Stories From Pakistan