Dr Al-Issa Delivers Eid Sermon At Faisal Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday delivered the Eid-ul-Fitr sermon at Faisal Mosque in the Federal capital.
Dr. Al-Issa is currently undertaking a nine-day official trip to Pakistan fostering interfaith harmony and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.
During his discourse with the faithful, Dr. Al-Issa implored Muslims to hold Palestinians in their thoughts and prayers throughout the Eid festivities, underscoring the challenges faced by their brethren in Gaza.
He beseeched the Almighty to grant a favorable resolution to their adversities and to bring those accountable for acts of aggression and hubris to justice.
Additionally, Dr. Al-Issa emphasized the responsibility of Muslims to exemplify islam through their actions, citing the positive impact made by many who have demonstrated the true essence of their religion through their behavior.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said Dr. Al-Issa intended to spend Eid at an orphanage.
He said Dr. Al-Issa would sign a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Seerat-un-Nabi Museum in the federal capital, with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for April 15. This museum, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will showcase relics related to the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.
Additionally, Dr. Al-Issa will be the chief guest at a prize distribution ceremony for young 'Huffaz' at the Jinnah Convention Center on April 13, said MWL Regional Director Saad Masoud M. Al Harthi.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Hyderabad hosts hi-tea for office staff24 minutes ago
-
Ambassador in France offers Eid prayers34 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends Eid greetings, emphasizes harmonious coexistence1 hour ago
-
Hassan Naqvi assumes charge as Commissioner Karachi2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 2 smugglers, arms recovered2 hours ago
-
Commissioner distributes gifts among children2 hours ago
-
DC distributes Eid gifts among jail inmates2 hours ago
-
Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious zeal in Dera2 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt to resolve people's problems: Sharjeel Memon2 hours ago
-
DC distributes sweets among inmates in Tank jail2 hours ago
-
Chairman Senate urges unity for economic relief to masses2 hours ago
-
CM spends Eid with homeless special children, women, elderly2 hours ago