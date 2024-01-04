Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband from his possession.

Police said here on Thursday that two motorbike riders carrying hashish and opium were going near Quaid-e-Azam block, Samundri road when their two-wheeler slipped near the police picket.

A personnel rushed to help them but one suspect ran away from the site.

Police on suspicion, searched a bag holding the other biker and found 4 kg hashish and 6 kg opium.

The police arrested the accused -Faiz, while the other was Ghulam Mustafa who managed to escape.

A case was registered against them,while police launched investigation.

