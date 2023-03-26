Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecasted dry weather for most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 33-35 degrees Centigrade.

However, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.