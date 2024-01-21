Open Menu

ECP Issues Notices To Several Candidates For Violating Code Of Conduct In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officers of various districts in Punjab on Saturday issued notices and warnings to several candidates in the proceedings for violating the code of conduct of the Election Act in Punjab.

On the instructions of the Provincial Election Commission, District Monitoring Officers issued notices to candidate Hamid Ali Bhatti in NA 153 Multan, candidate Ahmed Chatta in NA 66 Wazirabad for violating the code of conduct, official sources told APP.

Notices were issued to candidate Naushir Maan in PP 133 Nankana Sahib for wall chalking and candidate Daniyal Aziz from NA 75 Narowal for displaying posters on the walls.

On the instructions of the Election Commission, a warning was issued to the election candidates in Nankana Sahib for displaying panaflex and billboards.

Candidates removed panaflex and other promotional materials from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha and Bhakkar.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that panaflex hoardings have also been removed from Chiniot, Faisalabad, Kasur, Lahore and Multan, adding the implementation of the code of conduct will be ensured in every case.

