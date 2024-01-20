Open Menu

ECP Monitoring Teams Enforce Code Of Conduct With Notices, Fines

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) monitoring teams continue to issue notices and fines to candidates breaching the election code of conduct in different areas of the country.

Monitoring teams of the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts swiftly responded to code of conduct violations by candidates.

Chairman Tehsil Council Pooran Abdul Mouli has been fined Rs. 30,000 for breaching the code of conduct. He is required to submit the fine by January 23.

Abdul Mouli failed to appear before the District Monitoring Officer, Shangla on January 18, and neither did his representative. Similarly, Chairman Tehsil Council Bisham, Saeedur Rehman, received an Rs. 20,000 fine for breaching

the code of conduct. He is instructed to collect and submit the challan by January 23.

He appeared in the office of District Monitoring Officer Shangla on January 18.

Likewise, Election Commission monitoring teams are actively overseeing the election campaign in Punjab.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan emphasizes the strict enforcement of the code of conduct.

District Monitoring Officers in Punjab are enforcing stringent measures against code of conduct violations. In NA-153 Multan, candidate Hamid Ali Bhatti has received a notice for breaching the code of conduct.

Candidate Ahmed Chatta of NA-66 Wazirabad has been served with a notice, and in PP-133, Naushir Mann received a notice for wall chalking in Nankana Sahib.

Similarly, candidate Daniyal Aziz of NA-75 Narowal received a notice for wall posters, and election candidates in Nankana Sahib were warned about displaying banners and billboards.

Panaflex and promotional materials were cleared from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, and Bhakkar. Panaflex hoardings were erected in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Nankana, Kasur, Lahore, and Multan. District Monitoring Officers received strict instructions from the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.

