Eight Killed, 12 Injured Due To Rains In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a report on the loss of life and property in the province due to heavy rains during the last three days.
According to preliminary reports, eight people were killed and 12 people were injured. Four children, three men and a woman are among the dead persons, while the injured include four women, six men and two children.
According to the report, a total of 85 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, of which 15 houses were completely damaged and 70 houses were partially damaged.
Due to heavy rain, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Dir Upper, Chitral Lower, Swat, Malakand and Bajaur.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed the concerned district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected family and provide the best medical facilities to the injured.
Relief materials were provided to the victims of the affected districts by PDMA.
Due to continuous heavy rains, the flow of water in the rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is normal.
The flow of water at Nowshera in Kabul River is a record 98,500 cusecs moderate flood.
Indus river water flow at Kherabad 103,200 cusecs record as usual.
41,804 cusecs record of water flow of Kabul River at Warsak as usual, flow of water at river Swat at Khawaza Khela is 30,183 cusecs normal and 27,701 cusecs record of water flow River Swat at Chakdara normally.
80,000 cusecs of water flow at Swat riverat Munda high level flood while 42,187 cusecs record water flow Panjkora River at Zolam Bridge low-level flood,
The PDMA is in constant contact with all district administrations, related and Aid agencies.
PDMA's emergency operation centre is fully operational, people should report any untoward incident to 1700.
