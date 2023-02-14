Eight Ramzan bazars to be setup in city this year:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that eight Ramzan Bazaars would be set up during the month of Ramzan this year.

10 petrol pumps which created artificial shortage of petroleum products were sealed and fined million of rupees.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the new district management team and officers of the district departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Ghulam Sarwar, Ahsan Mumtaz, Qamar Mehmood Manj, Faisal Ahmed, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, DO Industries Rashida Batool, DFC Azmat Ali, Chief Officers Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shahzad, Alfat Rasool and Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan said that this year, wheat was cultivated on an area of 470,000 acres in the district.

He said that there were no complaints regarding the supply of flour in the district,adding that three more flour mills were approved for the supply of government wheat quota.