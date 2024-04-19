Election campaigns for by-poll in four KP constituencies end: EC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission has notified that the period of election campaigns by the contesting candidates in four Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expired on Friday, April 19.

In an official communiqué issued here on Friday, the EC warned the candidates not to do further campaigning to avoid legal proceedings.

It said that the by-elections in NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 DI Khan, PK-22 Bajaur and PK-91 Kohat would be held on April 21, adding that a total of 49 candidates were contesting in the polls.

The polling would be held from at 8 a.

m. to 5 p.m. at all 892 polling stations established in the four constituencies.

According to Election Commission there were 1.471 million registered voters in these constituencies including 799,739 male and 672,216 female voters.

The EC has declared 139 polling stations most sensitive in the four constituencies for which adequate security arrangements has been put in place.

A control room has also been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for redressal of public complaints on the day of elections.