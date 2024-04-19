Election Campaigns For By-poll In Four KP Constituencies End: EC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission has notified that the period of election campaigns by the contesting candidates in four Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expired on Friday, April 19.
In an official communiqué issued here on Friday, the EC warned the candidates not to do further campaigning to avoid legal proceedings.
It said that the by-elections in NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 DI Khan, PK-22 Bajaur and PK-91 Kohat would be held on April 21, adding that a total of 49 candidates were contesting in the polls.
The polling would be held from at 8 a.
m. to 5 p.m. at all 892 polling stations established in the four constituencies.
According to Election Commission there were 1.471 million registered voters in these constituencies including 799,739 male and 672,216 female voters.
The EC has declared 139 polling stations most sensitive in the four constituencies for which adequate security arrangements has been put in place.
A control room has also been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for redressal of public complaints on the day of elections.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spring Flower Show attracts students in Agri University at large3 minutes ago
-
Police pays tribute to late officer Rubina Shehbaz at her funeral prayer3 minutes ago
-
Girl killed; house destroyed in landslide3 minutes ago
-
Rains, thunderstorms to continue in KP13 minutes ago
-
KPRA, USAID-ERDA arrange on the spot registration facility for women entrepreneurs13 minutes ago
-
ICP continues crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles13 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Peshawar, suburbs continue53 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain53 minutes ago
-
SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges1 hour ago
-
Attack on foreign nationals convoy foiled1 hour ago
-
Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Naveed Qamar commends Sindh police for thwarting terrorism attempt in Karachi1 hour ago