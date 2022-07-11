UrduPoint.com

Emergency Meeting Called To Discuss Rains, Urban Flooding In Capital

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Emergency meeting called to discuss rains, urban flooding in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon presided over an emergency meeting here on Monday to discuss the strategy for dealing with potential rains and urban flooding situation in the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by the deputy registrar cooperative housing society, assistant commissioners, magistrates, and representatives of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (ISCO), National Emergency and Disaster Management, and Health Department representatives, said a press release.

In the meeting decisions were made regarding coping up with emergency situation caused due to rains.

Memon directed to make special arrangements to deal with possible floods in rural and urban areas. He also asked the officers to close basements of under-construction buildings and houses, respectively during rains.

The holidays of the concerned staff were already canceled and they had been instructed to perform duties in emergency declared areas as soon as the rain begins.

He said rescue workers were put on high alert and the IESCO staff were asked to cut-off power immediately in any case of emergencies.

