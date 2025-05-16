Open Menu

Enemy Can Not Look At Our Country With A Malicious Eye: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Enemy can not look at our country with a malicious eye: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Friday said that the Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

Syed Musa Raza in a message on Friday said, "Pakistan Army has crushed the enemy, it is not acceptable for the enemy to look at our country with a dirty eye.

"

Syed Musa Raza further said, "Our soldiers sacrificed their lives to protect the country and nation, we salute the martyrs who gave their lives for the survival of the country."

