European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The vibrant city of Islamabad played host to the second European Film Festival (EUFF) 2023 concluded at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), giving a glimpse into Europe's rich and diverse cinematic world.

According to a press statement issued on Saturday, with the aim of celebrating European cinema and nurturing cultural connections, the festival captivated audiences and united filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Kicking off its 5-city tour in the Federal Capital, the EUFF showcased a diverse range of European films, offering Pakistani viewers a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cinematic world of Europe. Through compelling narratives and thought-provoking storytelling, the festival ignited discussions on cultural and social issues that shape European societies today.

While the festival primarily focused on European cinema, it skillfully bridged the gap between European and Pakistani film voices. As part of the program, a stimulating panel discussion on the democratization of traditional media and filmmaking through social media took place. The panel, moderated by Tamkenat Mansoor, featured esteemed figures such as Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed, and Saim Sadiq. Their insightful conversation shed light on the evolving landscape of media and the influence of social platforms in reshaping storytelling.

Furthermore, the EUFF provided a remarkable opportunity for aspiring Pakistani filmmakers to enhance their skills through a master class conducted by the renowned award-winning filmmaker Kanwal Khoosat.

Under his expert guidance, participants gained invaluable insights into producing creative and compelling narratives.

To keep the festival atmosphere buzzing between screenings, interactive activities such as dubbing and video compositing booths engaged attendees. Additionally, the festival featured "Manduva," a tribute to 75 years of Pakistani cinema, curated by Sarmad Khoosat in collaboration with the Lahore Biennale Foundation. This captivating exhibition captivated audiences and celebrated the rich heritage of Pakistani cinema.

Dr. Riina Kionka, the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, highlighted the significance of cinema in addressing pressing social issues, stating, "In the EU, we actively support filmmaking as an art form and a medium to address important topics that our societies are grappling with today. Cinema provides an opportunity to dive into the worlds and minds of characters who live very different lives than ours. It allows us to see the world through different eyes, develop compassion, and respect for others." Following its successful inauguration in Islamabad, the EUFF 2023 will continue to enthrall audiences in Multan at Universal Cinemas on June 4th, Karakoram International University in Gilgit on June 10th, Nishtar Hall in Peshawar on June 17th, and Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex in Quetta on June 24th.

The festival, curated and organized by OLOMOPOLO Media, a renowned platform for cultural and creative expression, aims to foster social awareness, sensitization, and advocacy through performing arts and visual media.