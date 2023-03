Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from Lal Kothi feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and new Khannuana and Babar Chowk feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Burj feeder connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Canal feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Amin Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Lakkar Mandi and Jinnah feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Mansoorwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qudrat Abad, new Jinnah Colony, new Rehmat Town and Saeed Abad feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad, Madina Abad and Shehbaz Pur feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Data Street feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ahmad Nagar, al-Faisal and Korian Road feeders originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Dijkot City feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khawaja Garden feeder attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, City and Naradada feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Lasoori and Dinpur feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Mahi Chowk, Aalam Sher and Shamsher Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Shah Suwariya, Kathoor, Shalimar and Toba Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Shahpur feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Raja Chowk and Munir Abad feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders connected with 132-KV OTP grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Model City, Gulbehar Colony, Awan Wala, Makkah City, Kareem Garden, A-4-PGSHF, al-Raheem Valley and Garden Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Siddhupura, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Ali, al-Mustafa, Narwala Road, Siddique Abad and Faiz Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Jhang Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Bazaar grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Islam Nagar and Punj Pulli Road feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, Islamia Park feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Johar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Road and Noor Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on March 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jandanwala, new Dry Port, Burj, Dhanola Industrial, al-Makkah, Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Khayaban Colony and Jail Road feeders connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Mansoorabad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Bagaywala feeder linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, WASA Express and WASA feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, T&N feeder connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Agri University, State Bank, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II and City feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 08, 2023.