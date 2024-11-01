Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday paid a visit to Kashmir House in Islamabad, and met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

On the occasion, the minister discussed the ongoing political issues with Barrister Sultan and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri struggle.

During the meeting, the minister expressed his concern for the president’s health and well-being, presenting him with a bouquet and extending his best wishes.

The minister highlighted the federal government’s commitment to the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming that the administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focused on addressing AJK’s issues and supporting its progress.

He assured that the government remains dedicated to working with AJK leaders to advance infrastructure, services, and overall development in the region.

The President of AJK, in response, spoke of the determination of the people of Kashmir to continue their struggle for freedom, emphasizing that their voices will be heard globally.

He pointed to India’s recent attempts to undermine the Kashmir issue through staged elections, arguing that such moves cannot erase the realities of the region’s struggle.

Chaudhry added that Indian authorities have continued to use oppressive tactics to control the people of occupied

Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that AJK will persist in exposing these actions to the world, showcasing what he

described as a violation of fundamental human rights. The President also stressed the need for international

recognition of the Kashmiri cause and an end to the suppression of the region’s people.

Minister Muqam assured President Chaudhry of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting AJK’s political and diplomatic efforts, underlining that Pakistan stands firmly with Kashmiris in their quest for freedom. He emphasized that Pakistan

will raise awareness on international platforms and work to counter actions that threaten the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.