Open Menu

Federal Minister Visits Kashmir House, Reaffirms Support For Kashmir Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday paid a visit to Kashmir House in Islamabad, and met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday paid a visit to Kashmir House in Islamabad, and met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

On the occasion, the minister discussed the ongoing political issues with Barrister Sultan and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri struggle.

During the meeting, the minister expressed his concern for the president’s health and well-being, presenting him with a bouquet and extending his best wishes.

The minister highlighted the federal government’s commitment to the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming that the administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focused on addressing AJK’s issues and supporting its progress.

He assured that the government remains dedicated to working with AJK leaders to advance infrastructure, services, and overall development in the region.

The President of AJK, in response, spoke of the determination of the people of Kashmir to continue their struggle for freedom, emphasizing that their voices will be heard globally.

He pointed to India’s recent attempts to undermine the Kashmir issue through staged elections, arguing that such moves cannot erase the realities of the region’s struggle.

Chaudhry added that Indian authorities have continued to use oppressive tactics to control the people of occupied

Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that AJK will persist in exposing these actions to the world, showcasing what he

described as a violation of fundamental human rights. The President also stressed the need for international

recognition of the Kashmiri cause and an end to the suppression of the region’s people.

Minister Muqam assured President Chaudhry of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting AJK’s political and diplomatic efforts, underlining that Pakistan stands firmly with Kashmiris in their quest for freedom. He emphasized that Pakistan

will raise awareness on international platforms and work to counter actions that threaten the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Amir Muqam Visit Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Best

Recent Stories

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

8 seconds ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

6 minutes ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

6 minutes ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

6 minutes ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

11 minutes ago
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

11 minutes ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

51 seconds ago
 Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to lab ..

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

52 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

54 seconds ago
 Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at ..

Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unit ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan