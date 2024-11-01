Federal Minister Visits Kashmir House, Reaffirms Support For Kashmir Cause
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday paid a visit to Kashmir House in Islamabad, and met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday paid a visit to Kashmir House in Islamabad, and met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.
On the occasion, the minister discussed the ongoing political issues with Barrister Sultan and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri struggle.
During the meeting, the minister expressed his concern for the president’s health and well-being, presenting him with a bouquet and extending his best wishes.
The minister highlighted the federal government’s commitment to the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming that the administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focused on addressing AJK’s issues and supporting its progress.
He assured that the government remains dedicated to working with AJK leaders to advance infrastructure, services, and overall development in the region.
The President of AJK, in response, spoke of the determination of the people of Kashmir to continue their struggle for freedom, emphasizing that their voices will be heard globally.
He pointed to India’s recent attempts to undermine the Kashmir issue through staged elections, arguing that such moves cannot erase the realities of the region’s struggle.
Chaudhry added that Indian authorities have continued to use oppressive tactics to control the people of occupied
Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that AJK will persist in exposing these actions to the world, showcasing what he
described as a violation of fundamental human rights. The President also stressed the need for international
recognition of the Kashmiri cause and an end to the suppression of the region’s people.
Minister Muqam assured President Chaudhry of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting AJK’s political and diplomatic efforts, underlining that Pakistan stands firmly with Kashmiris in their quest for freedom. He emphasized that Pakistan
will raise awareness on international platforms and work to counter actions that threaten the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing
Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day
Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory6 minutes ago
-
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah K ..11 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab11 minutes ago
-
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release11 minutes ago
-
Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing52 seconds ago
-
Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day54 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unity Day of Russia55 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah Khan criticizes PTI for using official machinery, empl ..3 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur extends heartiest Diwali greetings to Hindu community3 minutes ago
-
HUH opens 40- bed Gynecology ward at Taj Medical Complex4 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador praises Pakistan Navy for rescue of fishermen3 minutes ago