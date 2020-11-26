FESCO issues shutdown schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. while D-Ground feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, rafhan, pepsi and Susan Road feeders emanating from 132-KV old thermal grid station, Marafco, Koh-e-Noor City, Canal Road, National Silk Mills and new Madina Town feeders originating from 66-KV old thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon on November 27.

Similarly, electricity supply from Misaqul Mall, 500-KV Gatti and Chenab Limited, Chiniot Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony, Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwala grid stations will observe 25 megawatt load management from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 27, 2020.