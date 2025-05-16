FIA cracks down on human traffickers promising overseas jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone on Friday arrested three human traffickers involved in defrauding citizens under the pretense of overseas employment.

A FIA spokesperson said that the suspects have been identified as Azhar Iqbal,Muhammad Ikram and Yousaf Ali. The arrests were made in various areas of Gujranwala and Gujrat.

The accused lured victims with promises of jobs abroad,extorting millions of rupees from them.

Accused Azhar Iqbal was apprehended during a raid in Mohallah Usmanpura,Gujrat.

He had extorted over Rs.6 million from citizens by falsely promising employment in Italy but instead sent them to Libya.

He also attempted to smuggle them to Europe via boat.One victim refused to take the illegal sea route and returned,but his brother and brother-in-law,who accompanied him,are still missing.

Muhammad Ikram was arrested in Wazirabad,Gujranwala.

He took over Rs 2.6 million from a victim under the pretext of securing a job in Italy but instead trafficked the individual to Libya.

Upon arrival,the victim was held captive,tortured and ransom was demanded.

The victim managed to escape after six months and returned to Pakistan.

Yousaf Ali defrauded citizens of Rs.1.8 million by promising employment in Turkey.

Instead,he sent the victims to Iran via land routes and attempted to facilitate their illegal entry into Turkey. However,the victims refused to proceed and returned to Pakistan.

All three suspects have been taken into custody and investigations are currently underway, said spokesperson.