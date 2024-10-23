FIA nabs man for sharing inappropriate content

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan has arrested a suspect involved in cybercrime activities here on Wednesday.

Suspect Muhammad Shahzad was taken into custody along with his accomplices.

The FIA teams recovered a mobile phone from the suspect, which contained controversial videos, TikTok accounts, and messages related to exploitation of women.

The suspect has been taken into custody and further investigators was under way.