FIA Nabs Suspect For Blackmailing Girl
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime circle,Multan on Saturday apprehended a suspect involved in harassment and blackmail.
According to a spokesperson,the accused identified as Muhammad Ali Imran arrested during raid in Faisalabad.
FIA officials revealed that the accused used a fake social media account to manipulate and threaten the victim over several months.
He allegedly shared inappropriate content and demanded money and extorted Rs. 60,000 from the victim’s family.
During raid,FIA teams seized the suspect mobile phone recovered his social media accounts.
A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.
