FIA Registers 11 Cases Against Consumers For Electricity Pilferage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Teams of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone have registered 11 reports against consumers involved in electricity pilferage.
The cases have been registered against consumers in 11 raids conducted by FIA Anti Corruption Circle Peshawar and Composite Circle Abbottabad.
The raids were conducted in Jamali Chowk Peshawar, Khyber Institute of Medical Sciences and Swat Chowk Haripur. Cables and materials used in acquiring illegal electricity connections were also recovered during the raid.
FIA authorities have said that teams have been constituted to tighten the noose against power pilferers and to discourage installations of illegal electricity connections.
Meanwhile, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities have also launched a probe into complaints of consumers regarding over billing.
