FM PASS Commends FGP’s Vision For Advancing Underprivileged Communities Through Climate Resilience, Economic Empowerment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A team from Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) met with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS), Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, and Member of the National Assembly (NA), Malik Shakir Bashir Awan.
Federal Minister Syed Imran Ahmad Shah commended FGP’s vision of empowering underprivileged communities through integrated strategies that promote economic development and climate adaptation, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The minister encouraged exploring practical avenues of collaboration to create a sustainable impact for vulnerable populations.
“FGP’s model of linking empowerment with environmental responsibility reflects the kind of solutions we need. I welcome opportunities for collaboration that uplift people through resilience and self-reliance,” he said.
FGP’s CEO, Muhammad Anwar, emphasized the urgency of enabling communities to shape their own futures.
He stated, “At FGP, we believe meaningful change begins by empowering individuals, especially those left behind, to lead their own development.
Our approach integrates economic empowerment with climate resilience, ensuring communities do not have to choose between survival and sustainability.”
Board Director of FGP, Urooj Raza Sayyami added that public awareness and behavior change were critical pillars of FGP’s work.
She said, “The role of media in educating people, promoting skill development, and encouraging climate-smart living cannot be overstated. It is a catalyst for both mindset and structural change.”
Also present during the meeting was climate change campaign specialist Shafqat Aziz Mallick, reaffirming the organization’s inclusive and multi-stakeholder approach.
As FGP continued to expand its partnerships, this engagement reaffirmed its mission to work alongside the government and communities in shaping a resilient, equitable, and empowered Pakistan.
