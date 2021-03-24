Food authority wastes 1360 litres adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

Dairy Safety Team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dumped hundreds of litres adulterated milk after conducting raid at local milk collection centre here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Dairy Safety Team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) dumped hundreds of litres adulterated milk after conducting raid at local milk collection centre here on Wednesday.

According to DG Food Authority Rifaqat Ali about 1360 litres milk found adulterated with items ranging from soil to polutted particles got wastage on the spot.

Even dead flies were found at upper layer of the milk.

He said milk suppliers were directed to ensure its quality before making supply to any of their consumer.

He said substandard milk used to cause stomach infection, besides diarrhoea among other viral diseases.

He warned of keeping on stern action against sale of adulterated or substandard milk across the board.