Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

The former Federal Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader Moula Bux Chandio has said the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future of Pakistan and under his leadership, the party will remain strong and united

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The former Federal Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader Moula Bux Chandio has said the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future of Pakistan and under his leadership, the party will remain strong and united.

While addressing a corner meeting in Tando Wali Muhammad locality here on Saturday, Chandio expressed hope that the PPP would not only sweep polls on February 8 in Sindh but the party would also emerge successful from other provinces.

The candidates for NA-220 Waseem Rajput and PS-64 Mukhtiar Ahmed alias Aajiz Dhamra were present on the occasion.

He believed that the PPP’s non-discriminatory politics had buried the politics of ethnic divide in Hyderabad.

The former senator and candidate for PS-64 Dhamrah said the opponents were trying to mislead the voters.

However, he expressed hope that the PPP would defeat such conspiracies of dividing Hyderabad’s people once again for the sake of electoral gains.

Dhamrah, who is also PPP’s spokesman for Sindh, said the people would no longer subscribe to that politics of sowing the seeds of hatred, pointing out that a large number of Urdu-speaking people were not a part of the PPP.

“The Sindhis and Urdu-speaking people are brothers and sisters. They would foil conspiracies aimed at turning them into enemies,” he underlined.

Rajput urged the people to vote for the PPP so that Bilawal could be elected as the country’s prime minister.

He advised people not to fall victim of any schemes of other political parties which could not offer any development-oriented manifesto except for their divisive political rhetoric.

APP/zmb