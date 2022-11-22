UrduPoint.com

Four New National Records Set In Palmolive Sindh Women Swimming Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A two-day 28th Palmolive Sindh Women Swimming Championship organized by Karachi Women's Swimming Association in collaboration with Palmolive was held at Karachi Gymkhana on Tuesday.

An overwhelming number of 261 swimmers from fifteen Karachi schools and local clubs, which were divided into six groups, participated in the event.

The participating students belonged to Karachi American Schools, Karachi Grammar Schools, Beacon house school Systems, Karachi Gymkhana, Karachi United, Mama Parsi Girls High School, Nixor College, CAS School and The City School PAF Chapter.

Karachi Grammar School was on top with 305 points while Bay View academy got the second position with 108 points.The CAS Schools got the third position with 106 points.

Four new national records were set during the two-day event.

Of the total four new records, three were set by the CAS School's Hareem Malik, who took part in the 13- and 14-year age group competitions including 100-meter Breast Stroke, 50-meter Breast Stroke and 200-meter Individual Medley in which she got the first position. Hareem was also declared the best swimmer of the event.

Karachi Gymkhana's Iman Shaikh set the new national record in the age group 15-year and 16-years category 100-meter Backstroke contest.

Later, chief guest Sidra Iqbal gave trophies and individual prizes to winners and other contestants.

The Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Zulfiqar Lakhani, Pakistan Special Olympic Chairperson Ronaq Lakhani, Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Fatima Lakhani and member POA environment commission Tehmina Asif also the graced the occasion with their presence.

