(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Thursday highlighted the services of unsung heroes of minority communities, particularly Christians, for the development of country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Thursday highlighted the services of unsung heroes of minority communities, particularly Christians, for the development of country.

He was addressing an event "Unfaded heroes of Christian Community in KP" held at the Governor House, in collaboration with the Pak Mission Society.

The momentous occasion celebrated the remarkable contributions of 68 individuals from the Christian community in the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan in general.

Minister George said,"Pakistan is our country and we are living here happy and getting equal rights. Pakistan came into being after the sacrifices of our forefathers."

He called for creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their background, could thrive and contribute to shared progress.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring that development initiatives were inclusive and considerate of the needs of all communities.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, in his address, reinforced the significance of diversity, unity, and interfaith harmony in the province.

Acknowledging the rich diversity that defines Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he emphasized its role as a strength that contributed to shared prosperity.

The governor reaffirmed a commitment to a future marked by tolerance, inclusivity, and prosperity for all.

He called for continued collaboration and understanding to build a province that "serves as an example of unity in diversity".

He said,"Our religion islam stresses us for interfaith harmony and respect of others."

Former minister Dr Sarah Safdar expressed her gratitude to the awardees, emphasizing their dedication and hard work that not only elevated their respective fields but also played a pivotal role in the overall development of society.

Awards were presented to Christian professionals, recognizing their unwavering commitment to the services of the country.

Adeel Rehmat, CEO of Pak Mission Society, lauded the unsung heroes, urging the audience to appreciate and embrace the diverse contributions of each community.

He commended the prevailing spirit of interfaith harmony in the province, encouraging continued efforts to build bridges of understanding and tolerance.

Dr Samson Griffin Chairman of Pak Mission Society, concluded the event by cutting a Christmas cake, symbolizing shared joy and unity.

Shields and awards were distributed among the participants.