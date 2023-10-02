Open Menu

Gilani Blames PTI Govt's Poor Policies Of Recent Wave Of Terrorism

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Gilani blames PTI govt's poor policies of recent wave of terrorism

Former Prime Minister, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Monday, blamed the poor policies of the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the recent string of terrorism in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Former Prime Minister, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Monday, blamed the poor policies of the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the recent string of terrorism in the country.

Gillani during his visit to a private university told reporters that level playing should be given to all political parties except those who were involved in the May 9 attacks.

All political forces had agreed to frame a National Action Plan (NAP) when they were left with no option, Gilani said and added it meant that neither Pakistan nor other countries would allow its soil to be used against one another.

The ex-prime minister recalled military operations in Malakand and Swat that restored peace in the country.

Replying to a question, Gilani said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee in its recent meeting had given all powers to Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for reconciliatory politics.

He congratulated the varsity administration for accomplishment in a short period of time adding that it would benefit South Punjab masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Punjab Swat Visit Malakand Pakistan Peoples Party May All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Irrigation dept recovers Rs 9.4 mln from water thi ..

Irrigation dept recovers Rs 9.4 mln from water thieves

8 minutes ago
 MoHR minister condemns Mianwali incident

MoHR minister condemns Mianwali incident

8 minutes ago
 Home secretary visits SSU Headquarters

Home secretary visits SSU Headquarters

9 minutes ago
 Govt starts education revolution in Diamer, Chief ..

Govt starts education revolution in Diamer, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muh ..

9 minutes ago
 RDA takes action against illegal extension of hous ..

RDA takes action against illegal extension of housing schemes

9 minutes ago
 Consultative meeting between ECP, political partie ..

Consultative meeting between ECP, political parties postponed

30 minutes ago
'No one better': Egyptians rally for Sisi third te ..

'No one better': Egyptians rally for Sisi third term

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan not soft state for smugglers, terrorists: ..

Pakistan not soft state for smugglers, terrorists: Achakzai

30 minutes ago
 ECP recalls long-serving officers for fair electio ..

ECP recalls long-serving officers for fair elections

30 minutes ago
 Coup-hit Niger set for Algerian mediation

Coup-hit Niger set for Algerian mediation

30 minutes ago
 Wembanyama bulks up ahead of NBA debut season

Wembanyama bulks up ahead of NBA debut season

30 minutes ago
 ECP deny concerns raised by Fafen over preliminary ..

ECP deny concerns raised by Fafen over preliminary delimitation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan