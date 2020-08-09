Global media acknowledging PTV has begun process of restoring past glory: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of Pakistan Television (PTV) said on Sunday that due to the high professionalism of the present management of PTV, the national broadcasters has achieved extraordinary success in a very short span of time. Turkish drama serial Ertugrul has also surpassed even the best world-class channels in the race for popularity, said a press release issued here.

He said that the global media was openly acknowledging the fact that ptv had begun the process of restoring its past glory. He said the first episode of Ertugrul Ghazi, which was aired on PTV Home's YouTube channel, had a viewership of 47 million, the only example in the history of PTV Home.

This extraordinary success of PTV has upset a particular mafia whose goal was to see national institutions fail and create frustration.

On social media, certain people in the guise of journalism were engaged in baseless propaganda against it.

He said that the attempts to tarnish the image of PTV by running untrue and fabricated news on small online channels were a futile endeavor. These social media channels with a subscriber base less than 100 want to increase their stature by criticizing PTV but this was not possible. He said that the journey of development and stability of the national institution will continue at the same pace. No one would be allowed to do that carry out baseless propaganda against a national institution and respectable figures affiliated with it for personal gains, he said adding that the institution had the full right to take legal action against all those who contradict the facts on social media. They want to tarnish the popularity and reputation of the national institution by running baseless news.