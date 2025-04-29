Governor Urges Pilgrims To Pray For Stability Of Country During Performing Hajj
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday urged the pilgrims to pray for stability and development of country and Balochistan as well throughout the performing journey of hajj.
He said this while addressing the pilgrims of the first Hajj flight from Quetta International Airport as bidding farewell to pilgrims who performed Hajj.
GM, PIA Shoaib Ahmed, Commander ANF Brigadier Adnan, APM Quetta Airport Malik Waheed Abbas and Director Hajj Ilyas Jafar were also present on the occasion.
The Governor said that pilgrims are very lucky that you would reach the city of Medina Sharif in Saudi Arabia safely after traveling a few hours through the first Hajj flight from Quetta.
While appreciating the efforts of Pakistan International Airlines and all other concerned authorities for making direct flights from Quetta possible in his addressing, he said that undoubtedly, the measures of direct flights have provided great convenience to the people of Balochistan.
He said that this journey to the holy places is a memorable experience in the life of a Muslim which could not be described in words, it is an important opportunity to attain spirituality, devotion and happiness.
Governor Mandokhel prayed that this journey would strengthen your faith, may it make your journey easier and make you a source of goodness and virtue for your society.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan cabinet condemns Indian aggression, expresses sorrow on Nushki tragedy6 minutes ago
-
1600 poor families receive free solar systems in Mirpurkhas6 minutes ago
-
Two illegal buildings demolished6 minutes ago
-
Governor urges pilgrims to pray for stability of country during performing hajj7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews steps for returning of Afghan refugees7 minutes ago
-
Nushki Tragedy; 24 injured to Karachi for treatment16 minutes ago
-
NAB officials seek CII chairman's guidance on fraudulent investment schemes16 minutes ago
-
NADRA Mobile Registration Van Camp sets up in Daur16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan and U.S. discuss strengthening ties, cooperation16 minutes ago
-
15 food outlets fined, ice cream unit shut down26 minutes ago
-
Court discharges Pervaiz Ashraf in 3 RPPs references26 minutes ago
-
All segments must change their mindset for speedy economic revival: FCCI president27 minutes ago