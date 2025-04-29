Open Menu

Governor Urges Pilgrims To Pray For Stability Of Country During Performing Hajj

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Governor urges pilgrims to pray for stability of country during performing hajj

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday urged the pilgrims to pray for stability and development of country and Balochistan as well throughout the performing journey of hajj.

He said this while addressing the pilgrims of the first Hajj flight from Quetta International Airport as bidding farewell to pilgrims who performed Hajj.

GM, PIA Shoaib Ahmed, Commander ANF Brigadier Adnan, APM Quetta Airport Malik Waheed Abbas and Director Hajj Ilyas Jafar were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that pilgrims are very lucky that you would reach the city of Medina Sharif in Saudi Arabia safely after traveling a few hours through the first Hajj flight from Quetta.

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistan International Airlines and all other concerned authorities for making direct flights from Quetta possible in his addressing, he said that undoubtedly, the measures of direct flights have provided great convenience to the people of Balochistan.

He said that this journey to the holy places is a memorable experience in the life of a Muslim which could not be described in words, it is an important opportunity to attain spirituality, devotion and happiness.

Governor Mandokhel prayed that this journey would strengthen your faith, may it make your journey easier and make you a source of goodness and virtue for your society.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

31 minutes ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

37 minutes ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

39 minutes ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

44 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

56 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

1 hour ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

2 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

2 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan