Governor urges pilgrims to pray for stability of country during performing hajj

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday urged the pilgrims to pray for stability and development of country and Balochistan as well throughout the performing journey of hajj.

He said this while addressing the pilgrims of the first Hajj flight from Quetta International Airport as bidding farewell to pilgrims who performed Hajj.

GM, PIA Shoaib Ahmed, Commander ANF Brigadier Adnan, APM Quetta Airport Malik Waheed Abbas and Director Hajj Ilyas Jafar were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that pilgrims are very lucky that you would reach the city of Medina Sharif in Saudi Arabia safely after traveling a few hours through the first Hajj flight from Quetta.

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistan International Airlines and all other concerned authorities for making direct flights from Quetta possible in his addressing, he said that undoubtedly, the measures of direct flights have provided great convenience to the people of Balochistan.

He said that this journey to the holy places is a memorable experience in the life of a Muslim which could not be described in words, it is an important opportunity to attain spirituality, devotion and happiness.

Governor Mandokhel prayed that this journey would strengthen your faith, may it make your journey easier and make you a source of goodness and virtue for your society.