Govt committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Federal government is taking concrete steps to address the needs and concerns of overseas Pakistanis, said Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry during a National Assembly session on Thursday.

Responding to a question raised by MNA Syed Rafiullah, Dr. Chaudhry emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are a vital and respected segment of the nation.

He said the government is taking concrete initiatives aimed at improving services for Pakistanis abroad and dismissed concerns about discriminatory treatment against Pakistan in any foreign country.

He informed the House that the largest-ever Overseas Pakistanis Conference was recently held, reflecting the government’s strong engagement with the diaspora. The increase in remittances, he added, is a clear indicator of trust and satisfaction among overseas Pakistanis regarding government services.

Addressing concerns about documentation processes abroad, Dr. Tariq Fazal said that a new, transparent system has been introduced after repeated complaints about the previous manual certification procedures. Now, overseas Pakistanis can get their documents verified through courier services, online appointments, or walk-in facilities.

He acknowledged some complaints regarding courier companies but stated the system is largely functioning effectively, with all relevant information available on the official web portal.

In response to a supplementary question by Noor Alam Khan, the minister affirmed that Pakistani citizens with dual nationality have the right to vote and regularly exercise this right during elections.

Regarding their representation in Parliament, he said the decision rests with the National Assembly and can be debated.

The minister also noted the unwavering support overseas Pakistanis have shown during times of national crisis, particularly in response to Indian aggression.

He clarified that deportations from foreign countries typically involve individuals lacking legal documents, overstaying visas, or engaging in unlawful activities—not due to discrimination.

Answering Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto’s question, he informed the House that the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis is a significant body. Junaid Akbar was its chairman until he assumed a new role as Public Accounts Committee chairperson; a new chairman will be elected within a week.

Responding to Muhammad Moeen Amin Pirzada, Dr. Chaudhry stated that courier companies were selected through an open tender process, and the inclusion of Pakistan Post in future tenders will be brought to the attention of relevant authorities.

In reply to Iqbal Afridi, the minister said Community Welfare Officers have been appointed in Pakistani missions abroad to assist overseas nationals. These officers remain in contact with Pakistanis imprisoned overseas and help provide them with legal assistance.

The minister reiterated that no country is treating Pakistan with discrimination and the government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of its citizens abroad.