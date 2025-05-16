Graduation Ceremony Of 37th Senior Management Course Held At NIPA Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The graduation ceremony of 37th Senior Management Course was held today at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA).
Addressing the graduation ceremony, Director General NIPA, Capt. (Retd) Usman Gul emphasized that public service is a trust and demands the highest standards of integrity and dedication.
He highlighted that both the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) and NIPA Peshawar are committed to equipping civil servants with modern knowledge, skills, and ethical values in line with the evolving needs of governance and administration.
He noted that the training programs are continuously upgraded to meet the challenges of the contemporary public service environment.
He appreciated the dedicated efforts of faculty and staff of Senior Management Course, as well as the administration and IT staff of NIPA Peshawar for the successful completion of the course.
He acknowledged their professionalism and commitment in delivering high quality training and maintaining a conducive learning environment.
The ceremony was attended by faculty members of three training institutions NIPA, PARD & PPSA, participants of 37th Senior Management Course, 43rd Mid-Career Management Course, PMS KP Pre-Service Course and Revenue Officers of Pre-Service Course of KP.
On the occasion, Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar presented the course report outlining the structure, contents and learning outcomes of the training. In the end, the Director General awarded course completion certificates among the graduating officers.
APP/mds/
