Gratitude Day Observed Across KP Following Pakistan’s Successful Defense Against Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A wave of patriotic fervor swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday as the province observed “Gratitude Day” following Pakistan’s successful military response to the naked Indian aggression.
The observance came in response to a nationwide call by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to honour the valour and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
From bustling bazaars to rural heartlands, the people of KP turned out in large numbers to show unwavering solidarity with their armed forces.
Rallies, peace walks, and awareness workshops were held across all districts, sending a unified message of strength, resolve, and national unity.
In Peshawar, major gatherings took place at iconic locations such as Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Hastnagri, and in front of the Press Club, where citizens from all walks of life participated enthusiastically.
Holding placards and waving flags, participants raised slogans praising the bravery of armed forces and reaffirming their strong support for Pakistan's sovereignty.
Under the directives of Federal Minister and PML-N KP President Engineer Amir Muqam, party workers and local leadership led commemorations throughout the province.
The day's events included special congregational and voluntary prayers (nawafil) offered for the prosperity of Pakistan and in remembrance of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s defense.
"The purpose of Gratitude Day is not only to thank Almighty Allah for our nation's protection but also to honour the unmatched bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces," said Ikhtair Wali, PM coordinator for KP and Indormation in Peshawar. "It is a day to show the world that Pakistan stands united, peaceful, and ever-prepared to safeguard its sovereignty."
Religious scholars, civil society members, students, and political activists all contributed to the day's significance.
Messages of unity were amplified through speeches, banners, and social media campaigns emphasizing that Pakistan, while peaceful in intent, remains invincible against any foreign threat.
As chants of “Long live Pakistan” echoed through the province, Gratitude Day in KP stood as a powerful demonstration of national pride, unity, and an unwavering commitment to peace and defense.
The speakers lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz and the services Chiefs of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.
