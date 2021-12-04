Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning for provision of basic amenities

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu has said that in order to prepare master plan for cities long term planning should be made so that provision of civic amenities including education, health, potable drinking water and disposal of sewage water could be ensured in future.

She was addressing a seminar held to prepare a Master Plan till 2037 for Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar cities by the Department of Planning and Development under Urban Policy and Strategic Planning.

The Minister said that complete survey and long-lasting planning should be conducted keeping in view available civic facilities at present for final preparation of Master Plan of these cities.

Azra said that special attention be given to entertainment activities, facilities of sports grounds apart from acquiring solar energy and Urban forestry for making the Master Plan environmentally friendly.

Minister stressed officials of the Department of Planning and Development to organize seminars in Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar cities to fetch proposals for Master Plans from stakeholders and common citizens.

Briefing the seminar for Master Plans of these three cities, Director General Urban Directorate Department of Planning and Development, Muhammad Ali Khoso said that according to a Global survey 60% population would settle down in cities by the year 2050.

He said"Cities of the world share 80% of economic activities and cities are considered economic hubs." The Director General said that for that reason Master Plan of 17 big cities including Sukkur,Larkana, Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar were being prepared by professional consultants by Sindh Government Department of Planning and Development for durable development and public facilities.

He said"Out of 17 cities, the Master Plans of Sukkur and Larkana have been notified by Local Government and Housing and Town Planning while preparation of Master Plans of 12 important cities including Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Mirpur Mathelo are in progress under ADP Scheme. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar and DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam appreciated the efforts of Department of Planning and Development for starting preparation of Master Plans for Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar cities and presented their proposals.

Chairman Sindh Public Accounts Committee and member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, Mumtaz Chandio, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, former Naib Nazim Naushehro Feroze Syed Hassan Ali Shah, former Vice Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Azeem Mughal and others commended the preparation of Master Plans and presented their proposals.

It was resolved on the occasion that in order to give final shape to Master Plans of Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar cities, related deputy commissioners would hold seminars and would take proposals from locally elected representatives and officials.

Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Planning and Development Zulfiqar Ali Kumbhar, Assistant Director Diyal Das, Gulab Ali, Kamran Ali Mangi and concerned officials attended the seminar.