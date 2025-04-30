Health, safety of rural workers, peasants urged

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In Sindh, rural workers and peasants are not adequately protected from hazards during work and cultivation in the agriculture sector, stated the press release issued by the Hari Welfare Association (HWA)on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Akram Ali Khaskheli President Hari Welfare Association said that an estimated population of over 10 million in Sindh is engaged in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, which often face serious occupational health and safety issues.

Under the SIRA of 2013, these rural workers are given the right to form their associations so they can negotiate with landowners or employers for their collective rights, including the right to be compensated for the injuries or deaths occurring at the agricultural workplace.

However, due to a lack of awareness among the rural workers and the limited effectiveness of rural workers' associations, most rural workers remain unorganized, thus unable to advocate for their rights, including the right to be protected from occupational hazards such as pesticides, fertilizers, and insecticides.

HWA also noted that many workers and peasants frequently suffer injuries from falling from trees and have their arms and legs cut by agricultural tools, yet they receive no compensation for their injuries or loss of limbs from landlords, employers, or government agencies.

HWA mentioned that there is also a lack of mechanisms to record occupational health injuries in the agriculture sector; however, HWA’s regular interaction with peasants and rural workers reveals that dozens of injury incidents occur daily in agricultural workplaces in the province.

It added that such injuries often lead to long-term disabilities for many adult family members, who are the Primary breadwinners, resulting in increased dependency on charity and philanthropy.

HWA further stated that the government has failed not only to protect rights related to occupational health and safety in the agriculture sector but has also created favourable conditions for large landlords to exploit and abuse workers and peasants at will.

HWA advocated for increasing the number of labour inspectors in each district of the province to 10, with four dedicated to monitoring the implementation of agriculture-related laws, including the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 2015, the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act of 2019, and the Sindh Tenancy Act of 1950.

It also called for the establishment of a mechanism to support injured and deceased peasants and workers at agricultural workplaces.

Additionally, HWA urged the government to ensure the registration of peasants in the revenue record so that landlords can be held accountable for compensating workplace accidents.

