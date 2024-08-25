Heavy Monsoon Rains Forecast In Punjab, Authorities Alerted
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab is bracing for a spell of heavy monsoon rains, with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting downpours from August 26 until 29th.
The PMD indicated on Sunday heavy rains would begin Monday evening, raising concerns of urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.
In response to the forecast, the administrations of these cities have been placed on high alert. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has warned of potential flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions. Additionally, there is a fear of flood lanes in mountainous areas due to intensity of the rainfall.
An alert has been issued to all relevant departments across Punjab to take necessary precautions. Under the directives of Punjab chief minister, special measures are being implemented in view of the upcoming Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala. The PDMA control room is actively monitoring the situation 24 hours a day.
Citizens are urged to follow precautionary measures, stay in safe places, and avoid travel during severe weather conditions. The public is also advised to protect old buildings from damage and to stay away from poles and areas prone to lightning strikes. In case of emergencies, the PDMA helpline 1129 is available for assistance.
