High-level Security Meeting Held At Karachi Police Office Amid Border Tensions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, was held at the Karachi Police Office to assess the city's overall law and order situation in light of the current national and border security concerns.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including DIGP - Admin, DIGP Investigation, DIGP CIA, Zonal DIGPs, DIGP Traffic, Commandant SSU, District SSPs, SSP SPU, SPs Investigation, and others.
Given the heightened tensions along the borders, Additional IGP - Karachi ordered a citywide high alert, the cancellation of all police leaves, and instructed that all personnel remain present at headquarters.
Police officers were directed to intensify patrolling in markets and public spaces and to increase surveillance at sensitive installations and both government and private buildings.
The meeting also discussed several key issues including, repatriation of Afghan nationals, crackdown on tinted windows and fake/fancy number plates, matters related to the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), security of the cattle market at Northern Bypass, street crime, drug trafficking, and organized crime.
A special task force has been formed to combat organized crime effectively.
Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho emphasized swift and decisive action on all discussed matters and called for enhanced performance across the force.
He reiterated that protecting citizens’ lives and property, enforcing the law, and ensuring justice are the police department’s top priorities, and any negligence or delay in this regard will not be tolerated.
